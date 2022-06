XPW Beautiful Disaster – 25 June 2022 – Results

Taya Valkyrie became the first XPW Women’s Champion at XPW’s Beautiful Disaster on June 25 in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Xtreme Pro Wrestling

Beautiful Disaster

June 25, 2022

Derby Room

Pomona, CA

XPW Women’s Championship Tournament- Round 1

Kamille Brick over Deonna Purrazo. [11’24]

XPW Women’s Championship Tournament- Round 1

Ludark Shaitan over Lindsay Snow. [9’39]

XPW Women’s Championship Tournament- Round 1

Sage Sin Supreme over Chelsea Green. [10’34]

XPW Women’s Championship Tournament- Round 1

Taya Valkyrie over Steph De Lander by submission. [7’53].

XPW Women’s Championship Tournament- Four-Way Ladder Match Finals

Taya Valkyrie over Kamille Brick, Sage Sin Supreme, and Ludark Shaitan. [10’50]

Alex Colon over Ciclope. [13’35]

Masada over Extreme. [17’00]

Shlak over Big Joe to retain the XPW King of the Deathmatch Championship. [24’57]