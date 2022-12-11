XPW – 10 December 2022 – Results

MASADA defeated Drake Younger to retain the XPW World Championship in the main event of XPW’s Merry Christmas on December 10 in Pomona, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Xtreme Pro Wrestling

Merry Christmas

December 10, 2022

Derby Room

Pomona, CA

Bo Cooper over Judge Joe Dred and Terex. (9:37)

Juventud Guerrera over Willie Mack. (11:18)

Psychosis over Damien 666 and Vinnie Massaro. (9:55)

Matt Cross over Bestia 666. (9:52)

Kat Martini over Biggie Biggs to retain the XPW TV Title. (0:31)

Necro Butcher over Hardbody by referee’s decision. (12:22)

SHLAK over Ciclope to retain the XPW King of the Deathmatch Title. (8:44)

Ludark Shaitan over Taya Valkyrie and Lindsay Snow to win the XPW Women’s Championship. (16:20)

MASADA over Drake Younger to retain the XPW World Championship. (22:09)