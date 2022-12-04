Level Up – 03 December 2022 – Results

CJ Tino defeated Jordan Cruz to win the Level Up Championship in the main event of Level Up’s December 3rd event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up

Touch The Sky

December 3, 2022

Attitude Brewing

San Diego, CA

Holy Storm (“The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird” and THE REBEL STORM) over The Block (“The X-Factor” Xander Phillips & JF3000) & Los Otros (Dick Mandrill & JD Vulcan) via The Great Flood. (11:11.90)

Mike Camden over Jeremiah Fresh via Armbar. (06:27.80)

“The Backwoods Brawler” Hunter Freeman over Cameron August, Sunset Tiger, & “The M.A.W.” Micheal Hopkins via Big Boot. (06:52.60)

“The Playmaker” J2 Mattioli over “The New Age Punisher” B-Boy via Playmaker Lariat. (12:20.70)

The Shadys (“The Ace Of Shade” D.T.F. & “The King Of Shade” Remi Morgan) over High Fantasy (S.D.C. & Artorias) via DQ to retain the Level Up Tag Team Championships. (07:44.34)

Ju Dizz over “The Chula Mamba” Fabrizio via Small Package to retain the Ground Zero Championship, (14:46.97)

Lucha Clan (Bamboo & Flama De Oro) over The Enterprise (“The Jackal” Jeff Roth & “The Kingmaker” Robin Shaw) via Ring Of Fire. (10:07.89)

CJ Tino over Jordan Cruz via The Chaos Theory to win the Level Up Championship. (16.25.55)