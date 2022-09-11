Level Up – 10 September 2022 – Results

BATEMAN defeated Leo Cañedo by knockout in the main event of Level Up’s September 10 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up

Beer, Burgers, BATEMAN

September 10, 2022

Golden Hill Park

San Diego, CA

Battle Royal

Artorias over Super Beetle, Brendan Divine, Danny Divine, “X-Factor” Xander Philips, JF3000, Robin Shaw, Cameron August, Jeff Roth, S.D.C. (Some Dude Chillin’), Remi Morgan, D.T.F. (Darren Troy Fable), Jordan Cruz, J2 Mattioli, “The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird, Fabrizio, THE REBEL STORM, Dick Mandrill, Ju Dizz, & CJ Tino. (09:54.27)

Holy Storm (“The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird & The Rebel Storm) over The Block (“X-Factor” Xander Phillips & JF3000) via Thunderstruck. (15:15.53)

Jordan Cruz over Fabrizio, “The M.A.W.” Micheal Hopkins, B-Boy, and J2 Mattioli via Burning Hammer to retain the Level Up Championship.(10:53.59)

The Enterprise (“Kingmaker” Robin Shaw, “The Jackal” Jeff Roth, and Cameron August) over WATTnes Monster (WATTS, Yuma, & Kevin Martenson) via Union Buster. (12:49.32)

Ju Dizz over CJ Tino via Pinfall to retain the Ground Zero Championship.(11:46.77)

The Shady Boys (D.T.F. & Remi Morgan) over The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine) via Pinfall to retain the Level Up Tag Team Championship. (09:10.88)

BATEMAN over Leo Cañedo via Knockout. (11:19.88)