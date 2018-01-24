[Press Release] Ground Zero announces matches for Phase 3 on March 31st

(San Diego, CA – January 24th, 2018) – With Ground Zero: Phase 2 rapidly approaching, officials at Ground Zero wasted no time and announced Ground Zero: Phase 3 set to take place on March 31st in Imperial Beach, CA.

Singles Match – “Uptown” Andy Brown (1-0) vs. Douglas James (0-0, Ground Zero debut)

On December 23rd at Ground Zero: Phase 1, “Uptown” Andy Brown was victorious in a featured bout over Eli Everfly in a match that ended up stealing the show. The match was full of crazy moments and high-risk maneuvers that would’ve put any normal wrestler down. Instead, the two fought hard before Andy was able to put away his opponent to earn his first Ground Zero victory.

With Andy’s impressive performance, Ground Zero officials felt that it would only be appropriate to schedule him against a high-level competitor on March 31st. With that in the minds of Ground Zero officials, the most logical choice for an opponent for Andy on March 31st was none other than Douglas James.

For Douglas, this is more than just another headlining match against one of Southern California’s best professional wrestlers. There is an emotional aspect for Douglas going into this match as well. In the early part of his career, Douglas James made a name for himself competing in Imperial Beach. Fans in the San Diego area embraced Douglas as one of their own, and made him their adopted son. Now he returns as a more experienced wrestler, looking to show people how much he’s improved in his time away from the San Diego scene.

Singles Match – Delilah Doom (0-0, Ground Zero singles competition debut) vs. Heather Monroe (0-0, Ground Zero debut)

At Ground Zero: Phase 1, Delilah Doom took part in an inter-gender tag team match where she teamed with Terex to take on Ray Rosas & Tito Escondido of H.A.T.E. On February 3rd, Delilah will again step into inter-gender action, only this time she’ll be teaming with Terex and Ruby Raze to face the Vegan Superman and Sour Charm in trios action. While Delilah has had her hands full with inter-gender tag matches, she has assured Ground Zero officials that she can not only handle that, but that she also wanted to climb the singles ranks in Ground Zero.

After taking Delilah’s request into consideration, Ground Zero officials decided that on March 31st she will be in singles competition when Ground Zero presents its first women’s match. When Ground Zero officials discussed who would be a good opponent for Delilah, it didn’t take long for them to think of an opponent. On March 31st, Delilah Doom will be facing the debuting Heather Monroe.

Heather Monroe is known for a lot of things. She’s know for being arrogant, rude, obnoxious, and most notably, a feline enthusiast. She has a bad attitude, she treats people around her terribly, and is just not a nice person. To say Heather is the total opposite of her Ground Zero: Phase 3 opponent Delilah Doom would be an understatement. With that said, none of that mattered to officials at Ground Zero because Heather is an amazing competitor and perhaps the most athletic female professional wrestler on the west coast.

Ground Zero officials fully expect this match to be a true showcase between two of Southern California’s best female wrestlers. There is no doubt these women can set a high standard for the women’s division, and Ground Zero officials have all the confidence in the world that these women will put on something special on March 31st.

Ground Zero: Phase 3 takes place March 31st, 2018 at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA, 91932. Bell time scheduled for 7:30pm.

Don’t forget, Phase: 2 takes place February 3rd.

Before we get to Phase 3, Ground Zero will present Phase 2 on February 3rd in Imperial Beach, CA. Matches scheduled for Phase 2 include Brody King (0-0) vs. Killer Kross (0-0), B-Boy (1-0) vs. Chris Bey (0-0), Ray Rosas (0-0) vs. Mike Camden (0-0), Eli Everfly (0-1) vs. Suede Thompson (0-0), and more.

The first 100 fans in attendance receive a free commemorative 2.25″ Ground Zero: Phase 2 button.

Ground Zero: Phase 2 takes place February 3rd, 2018 at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA, 91932. Doors open at 7:30pm, bell time scheduled for 8:00pm.

Tickets for Ground Zero: Phase 2 are $20 for Adult GA, and $10 for Military GA. Kids GA tickets are free for children under 10 years old with purchase of Adult GA ticket. Online tickets are available for purchase at PayPal.me or you can email groundzeroprowrestling@gmail.com to reserve your tickets.