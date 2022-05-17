Level Up – 14 May 2022 – Results

Ju Dizz defeated Hunter Freeman to win the Ground Zero Championship at Level Up’s May 14 event in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results.

Level Up

Quiet Storm

May 14, 2022

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

Ju Dizz over Hunter Freeman via small package to win the Ground Zero Championship. [16’46]

DTF over Sexy Fabrizio via low blow. [9’19]

Brendan Divine over Mike Camden via Frog Splash. [8’53]

B-Boy won a scramble match, last eliminating Bucio via brainbuster. [9’59]

Alpha Instinct (Jordan Cruz & CJ Tino) over Myloboo Barbie (Mylo & Barbie Boi). [10’42]

Leo Canedo over Rebel Storm via Cattle Mutilation. [11’01]

JF3000 over Thunderbird via SJF1. [6’03]

8 Bit Lit (J2 Mattioli, KC Douglas, & Michael Hopkins) over The Enterprise (Robin Shaw, Cameron August, & Jeff Roth). [19’04]