Santino Bros. – 14 May 2022 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Cameron Gates to retain the Santino Bros Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Santino Bros’s Put Up or Shut Up on May 14 in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Santino Bros.

Put Up or Shut Up

May `14, 2022

Clara Sports Park

Cudahy, CA

Koto Hiro defeated Artorias and James Brady.

Savanna Stone defeated Richie Coy.

Hoss Hogg defeated Alec Tomas.

Ruby Raze defeated Auntie Hydie.

Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite defeated Dom Kubrick & El Primohenio Trebeca.

Lucas Riley defeated Eli Everfly to retain the Santino Bros Inner City Championship.

Slice Boogie vs. Tyler Bateman fought to a draw.

Ray Rosas defeated Cameron Gates to retain the Santino Bros Heavyweight Championship.