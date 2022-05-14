PCW ULTRA – 13 May 2022 – Results

LA Park defeated Sinn Bodhi in the main event of PCW Ultra’s May 13 event in Wilmington. Also on the show, Viva Van defeated Danika Della Rouge to recapture the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship. Click for full results from the event.

PCW ULTRA

New Beginnings

May 13, 2022

IWLU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Dark Matches:

Jon Wolfgang over Mr. Classic.

Flyboy Freddy and El Primohenio Trebeca over Kevin Koa and Devin Reno.

Main Card:

Steve Madison over Yuya Uemura via brain buster.

Papa Esco over Rob Shit via a shoulder block tackle.

Nick Wayne over B-Boy via roll up pin.

Jai Vidal over Jack Cartwheel to retain the PCW Ultra Lightweight Championship.

Viva Van over Danika Della Rouge via the Highway to Hell onto a pile of chairs to win the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Toa Liona over Shane Mercer.

LA Park over Sinn Bodhi via pinfall and a fast count from the ref.

Notes: Killer Kross was announced for PCW Ultra’s July 15 event.