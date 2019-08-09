PCW Ultra “No Quarter” – 09 August 2019 – Results

The main event to PCW Ultra’s No Quarter on August 9, 2019 between Warbeast and Outlawz Inc. went to a no-contest. In other results Sumie Sakai defeated Tessa Blanchard to win the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship. Click for full results.

PCW Ultra

No Quarter

August 9, 2019

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

Dark Match

Danny Limelight over Dom Kubrick, Adrian Quest, Cameron Gates, Slice Boogie, Andy Brown, and Watson.

Mil Muertes over Dan Maff via DDT to retain the PCW Ultra Championship.

Daga over Puma King via Tiger Driver.

Artemis Spencer over Matt Sydal via corkscrew to retain the Defy Heavyweight Championship.

Schaff over Douglas James and Brian Pillman Jr.

Jake Atlas over TJ Perkins via LGB-DDT to retain the PCW Ultra Light Championship.

Sumie Sakai over Tessa Blanchard via roll up to win the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Warbeast (Josef & Fatu) vs. Outlawz Inc. (Homicide & Eddie Kingston) goes to a no-contest.