GCW – 09 August 2019 – Quick Results

Nick Gage defeated Jimmy Havoc to retain the GCW World Championship in the main event of GCW’s Joey Janela’s Escape From LA. Also on the show, Masato Tanaka defeated Tony Deppen. Click for results.

Game Changer Wrestling

Joey Janela’s Escape From LA

August 9th, 2019

Ukrainian Culture Center

Los Angeles, CA

