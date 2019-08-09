GCW – 09 August 2019 – Quick Results

Posted By: Andrew 08/09/2019

Nick Gage defeated Jimmy Havoc to retain the GCW World Championship in the main event of GCW’s Joey Janela’s Escape From LA. Also on the show, Masato Tanaka defeated Tony Deppen. Click for results.

Game Changer Wrestling
Joey Janela’s Escape From LA
August 9th, 2019
Ukrainian Culture Center
Los Angeles, CA

Jungle Boy defeated Jimmy Lloyd via pinfall (Crucifix Pin).

Chris Dickinson defeated Kris Statlander via pinfall (Pazuzu Bomb through a door).

Mance Warner defeated Kikutaro via pinfall (Knee Strike).

Alex Zayne defeated Blake Christian via pinfall (630 off the middle rope).

Shane Mercer defeated Lucas Riley, Matt Vandagriff, Tyler Bateman, Ego Fantastico, and Nate Webb in a Scramble Match via pinfall on Lucas Riley (Second rope Moonsault and Battery).

Masato Tanaka defeated Tony Deppen via pinfall (Sliding Lariat).

Dustin Thomas defeated Joey Janela via submission (Crossface).

Nick Gage defeated Jimmy Havoc via pinfall (Piledriver onto chairs) to retain the GCW World Championship.

