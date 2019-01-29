PCW ULTRA hosting inaugural Wrestle Summit on March 29

On March 29, 2019, PCW ULTRA will be hosting Wrestle Summit at the ILWU Memorial Hall in Wilmington, CA. Wrestle Summit is scheduled to feature twenty-five wrestlers representing six different wrestling promotions and will include several championship defenses.

Along with PCW ULTRA, wrestlers will be representing Seattle’s Defy, Australia’s Melbourne City Wrestling, the Midwest’s Wrestling Revolver, Impact Wrestling, and AEW. Additionally, there will be several wrestlers competing as independents or freelance.

When asked what separates Wrestle Summit from a normal PCW ULTRA event, PCW ULTRA co-owner Joseph Cabibbo stated ” Wrestle Summit is not solely a PCW ULTRA event but instead a collective of companies working together on a true mash-up show. Fans of professional wrestling will witness champions from different companies defending their championships in inter-promotional dream matches, on one incredibly fun night in Wilmington, California, under the Wrestle Summit banner.”

Champions from five of the promotions will be represented at Wrestle Summit. For PCW ULTRA they will be represented by Ultra Champion Shane Strickland, Ultralight Champion Jake Atlas, Women’s Champion Tessa Blanchard, and Tag Team Champions Warbeast. Impact World Champion John Hennigan and Impact World Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie, Defy’s 8xGP Champion Artemis Spencer and Tag Team Champions The One Percent, Wrestling Revolver’s Scramble Champion Caleb Konley and Tag Team Champions The Rascalz (who are competing representing Impact), and one half of the MCW Tag Team Champions in Adam Brooks will be appearing.

The complete roster of announced talent is:

Shane Strickland – PCW ULTRA

John Hennigan – Impact Wrestling

Artemis Spencer – Defy

Adam Brooks – Melbourne City Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard – PCW ULTRA

Dezmond Xavier? – Impact Wrestling

Caleb Konley – The Wrestling Revolver

Kikutaro – Freelance

Randy Myers – Defy

Daga – PCW ULTRA

Zachary Wentz – Impact Wrestling

Sent2slaughter – Independent

Jake Atlas – PCW ULTRA

Happy Man – Freelance

Brian Cage – Impact Wrestling

Sami Callihan – The Wrestling Revolver

Royce Isaacs – Defy

Taya Valkyrie – Impact Wrestling

Douglas James – PCW ULTRA

Jorel Nelson – Defy

Warbeast – PCW ULTRA

Trey Miguel – Impact Wrestling

Jungle Boy – All Elite Wrestling

Matches are scheduled to be announced at a later date.

When asked about the future of Wrestle Summit beyond 2019, and if it may become an annual event, Cabibbo replied “The response for Wrestle Summit has been very positive thus far and the level of wrestling companies and vendors involved is much higher than we initially anticipated and we now see this possibly becoming an annual event. It could be hosted by a different company every year in a different city or perhaps it remains in the strong Los Angeles market. We are taking things one step at a time. Step one is March 29th…and one thing is certain, Wrestle Summit will be a can’t miss event.”

Wrestle Summit will also feature a pre-show meet and greet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bell time is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale at WrestleSummit.com and range from $30.00 to $100.00.