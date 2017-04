Douglas James defeated The Oracle in the main event of PCW’s April 22nd Young Guns show in Long Beach. Click for full results.

Pacific Coast Wrestling

Young Guns

April 22, 2017

Iguana Kellys

Long Beach, CA

Jake Atlas over Jacob Diez

Fidel Bravo over Eli Everfly by submission

Mariachi Loco over Jesse James

Brody King over Andy Brown

Douglas James over The Oracle

Notes: Eli Everfly won the fan poll to be awarded a spot on the June 2nd PCW show in Wilmington.