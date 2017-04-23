OCCW – 22 April 2017 – Results

Rudy Rodgers defeated Angel Ateu in the Main Event to become the New OCCW Champion. For full results continue down the post:

Orange County Championship Wrestling

Cage Match

American Legion

April 22nd, 2017

Los Alamitos, Ca

Heidi def Luis Tapia

Sean Black def Seabas & Fabulous Freddy Flores.

Mikey O’Shea def Azreal

OCCW Tag-Team Championship:

Divine Intervention (Soul & Hellmuth) def Party Time (Guy Cool & Jay Baker)to become the new OCCW Tag-Team champions.

Tony Raze def King Favi.. Pinky came to the ring to attack Favi but turned around and attacked Tony Raze.

Main Event-OCCW Championship:

Rudy Rodgers def Angel Ateu to become the NEW OCCW Champion.