CWFH “Coastline Clash” – 23 April 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their annual Coastline Clash show on April 23rd in Port Hueneme. Click for spoilers from the television tapings.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Coastline Clash

April 23, 2017

Oceanview Pavilion

Port Hueneme, CA

Ryan Taylor over Daniel D-Man Parker and Ray Rosas via submission on D-Man

Scorpio Sky over Rickey Mandel to retain the United Wrestling network Television title

Oliver Grimsley over Tyler Bateman

Pretty Peter Avalon over Big Duke to retain the Hollywood Heritage title

Ruby Raze over Brittany Blake

Yuma over Joey Ryan to retain the CZW Wired title

Pac 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Classic Connection (Buddy Royal & Levi Shapiro), The Spirit and the Stars (Astro Viajero [Adrian Quest] & Espiritu [Fidel Bravo]), Watts & Ty Matthews in an elimination match to win the United Wrestling Network Tag-Team championship

-Order of elimination: 1) Watts & Ty Matthews by The Spirit and the Stars, 2) Classic Connection by The Spirit and the Stars, 3) The Spirit and the Stars by Pac 3.

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over DJ Hyde in a no ropes, no DQ match

-Bad Dude Tito is the new #1 contender to the Hollywood Heritage title