CWFH “Coastline Clash” – 23 April 2017 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their annual Coastline Clash show on April 23rd in Port Hueneme. Click for spoilers from the television tapings.
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Coastline Clash
April 23, 2017
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Ryan Taylor over Daniel D-Man Parker and Ray Rosas via submission on D-Man
Scorpio Sky over Rickey Mandel to retain the United Wrestling network Television title
Oliver Grimsley over Tyler Bateman
Pretty Peter Avalon over Big Duke to retain the Hollywood Heritage title
Ruby Raze over Brittany Blake
Yuma over Joey Ryan to retain the CZW Wired title
Pac 3 (Dan Joseph & Dylan Bostic) over Classic Connection (Buddy Royal & Levi Shapiro), The Spirit and the Stars (Astro Viajero [Adrian Quest] & Espiritu [Fidel Bravo]), Watts & Ty Matthews in an elimination match to win the United Wrestling Network Tag-Team championship
-Order of elimination: 1) Watts & Ty Matthews by The Spirit and the Stars, 2) Classic Connection by The Spirit and the Stars, 3) The Spirit and the Stars by Pac 3.
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over DJ Hyde in a no ropes, no DQ match
-Bad Dude Tito is the new #1 contender to the Hollywood Heritage title
