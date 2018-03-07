NJPW to host “Strong Style Saturday” in Carson, CA on March 24th

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced a special event set to take place at the new NJPW LA Dojo in Carson, CA the day before Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach.

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following details on their website.

STRONG STYLE EVOLVED Pre-Show Event at the NJPW Dojo![la325] On March 24, 2018, the day before NJPW’s show STRONG STYLE EVOLVED, there will be a special limited event, STRONG STYLE SATURDAY! The event will be held inside the brand-new NJPW Dojo in Los Angeles, CA! Event includes autograph sessions, IWGP US Heavyweight Title Match signing, Dojo Grand Opening press conference, merchandise and special matches. “STRONG STYLE SATURDAY” Event Details Date/Time: March 24, 2018 (Sat) 12:00pm – 6:00pm Location: NJPW LA Dojo 20821 Annalee Ave., Carson, CA 90746 Admission: $30 Tickets on Sale: March 9, 2018 (Fri) 10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST *Ticket: Eventbrite.com. <Event Lineup> ?Autograph Session: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, Juice Robinson, Jyushin Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi, KUSHIDA *Autograph tickets required for autograph session *Autographs will only be signed on the prints provided by NJPW *$20 per ticket, maximum 3 autograph tickets per person ?The signing ceremony for IWGP US Heavyweight Championship Signing Featuring: Jay White (IWGP US Heavyweight Champion), Hangman Page (Challenger) ?Dojo Grand Opening Press Conference: (Participants) Katsuyori Shibata (NJPW LA Dojo Head Coach) Scorpio Sky (NJPW LA Dojo Coach) Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Jyushin Thunder Liger ?Merchandise: STRONG STYLE EVOLVED t-shirt pre-sale ?3 Special Matches featuring NJPW wrestlers: TBA More info to come and stay tuned to NJPW1972.com.

