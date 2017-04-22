VWE – 22 April 2017 – Quick Results

Rayden defeated Damian 666 by DQ to retain the VWE title in the main event of VWE’s April 22nd show in Imperial. Also on the show Thunder Rosa defeated Sage Sin Supreme to win the Baja Stars women’s title. Click for full results.

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

April 22, 2017

Ricochet Rec. Center

Imperial, CA

Incindio Calavera over Veinom and Nightmare Azteca by submission in a lumberjack match [11’54]

Maverick over Exodus [13’33]

Darwin Finch over Motros Jungle [10’55]

Funnybone over Ultimo Panda [11’54]

Thunder Rosa over Sage Sin Supreme to win the Baja Stars women’s title [14’48]

Rayden over Damian 666 by DQ [10’44]