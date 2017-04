Mav Pro – 22 April 2017 – Quick Results

Kevin Kross defeated Sammy Guevara at Maverick Pro’s “Stopping Running The Same Day As Us” in Los Angeles, CA on April 22nd, 2017. Also on the show, Human Tornado defeated Kikutaro, and Dicky Mayer defeated Tito Escondido. Click for results.

Maverick Pro

Stop Running The Same Day As Us

April 22nd, 2017

American Legion Hall Post #206

Los Angeles, CA

Koto Hiro defeated Dylan Levi

Amazing Jr. defeated Suede Thompson and Jakoc Austin Young in a Triple Threat Match

Zaida defeated Laura James

Biagio Crescenzo and Ruben Iglesias defeated the FeeLyons

The Human Tornado defeated Kikutaro

Kevin Kross defeated Sammy Guevara

Katarina Leigh defeated Brittany Blake

Dicky Mayer defeated Tito Escondido

Ricky Mandel defeated Jason Cade to retain the Mav Pro Championship