PWG – 21 April 2017 – Quick Results

Chuck Taylor defeated Marty Scurll in a Reseda Street Fight in the main event of PWG’s “Game Over, Man” on April 21st, 2017 at the American Legion Hall Post #308 in Reseda, CA. Also on the show, Zack Sabre Jr., defeated Dick Togo. Click for results.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Game Over, Man
April 21st, 2017
American Legion Hall Post #308
Reseda, CA
Attendance: Sellout (Super No Vacancy)
Lio Rush defeated Rey Fenix [18’16]
Matthew Riddle defeated Adam Cole [13’50]
Jeff Cobb defeated Keith Lee [19’06]
Michael Elgin defeated Kyle O’Reilly [20’22]
The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) defeated War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson) [21’30]
Zack Sabre Jr., defeated Dick Togo [23’09]
Chuck Taylor defeated Marty Scurll in a Reseda Street Fight via submission [18’41]
Notes:
-The show opened with a promo by Excalibur.
-Zack Sabre Jr., vs. Dick Togo was a non-title match.
.@ShutUpExcalibur is in the ring and we are starting an amazing 1 minute early #PWG pic.twitter.com/lPeW2eFQ5g
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) April 22, 2017
Semi main. @zacksabrejr vs Dick Togo. Non title match. #PWG pic.twitter.com/WThcHuZWAh
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) April 22, 2017
No comments yet.