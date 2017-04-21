PWG – 21 April 2017 – Quick Results

Chuck Taylor defeated Marty Scurll in a Reseda Street Fight in the main event of PWG’s “Game Over, Man” on April 21st, 2017 at the American Legion Hall Post #308 in Reseda, CA. Also on the show, Zack Sabre Jr., defeated Dick Togo. Click for results.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Game Over, Man

April 21st, 2017

American Legion Hall Post #308

Reseda, CA

Attendance: Sellout (Super No Vacancy)

Lio Rush defeated Rey Fenix [18’16]

Matthew Riddle defeated Adam Cole [13’50]

Jeff Cobb defeated Keith Lee [19’06]

Michael Elgin defeated Kyle O’Reilly [20’22]

The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) defeated War Machine (Raymond Rowe & Hanson) [21’30]

Zack Sabre Jr., defeated Dick Togo [23’09]

Chuck Taylor defeated Marty Scurll in a Reseda Street Fight via submission [18’41]

Notes:

-The show opened with a promo by Excalibur.

-Zack Sabre Jr., vs. Dick Togo was a non-title match.

.@ShutUpExcalibur is in the ring and we are starting an amazing 1 minute early #PWG pic.twitter.com/lPeW2eFQ5g — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) April 22, 2017