Lucha Underground Season 4, Episode 21: Ultima Lucha Quatro Part 1 Review

This week, it’s Ultima Lucha Quatro Part 1. Featuring Killshot vs. Son of Havoc in a Mask vs. Mask match, a Lucha Underground Trios Championship match, and more.

We started off with a video recapping moments from previous episodes this season. After the recap, Aerostar was at the police station telling Captain Vasquez the story of the amulet before unifying it. I think Captain Vasquez might’ve died too in this segment, but I’m not sure. Inside the Ice Temple, Ivelisse, XO Lishus, Sammy Guevara, the Rabbit Tribe, and the Reptile Tribe were in the ring for the first match.

Trios Elimination – Lucha Underground Trios Championship Match: The Reptile Tribe (Kobra Moon, Daga and Jeremiah Snake) (c) vs. The Rabbit Tribe (The White Rabbit, Paul London and El Bunny) vs. Ivelisse, XO Lishus and Sammy Guevara

This match started out as a fast-paced sprint. It would later turn into a brawl between everyone that went around the Ice Temple. At one point, Sammy Guevara hit a Spanish Fly on Kobra Moon from one of the entrance ways onto the other wrestlers below. The Rabbit Tribe were eliminated after Paul London tripped over El Bunny after the White Rabbit threw him in the ring, leading to Sammy getting a roll-up pinfall to eliminate the Rabbit Tribe. After the elimination, the White Rabbit attacked Sammy and hit him with a Mandible Claw/STO combo. XO Lishus and Ivelisse ran into the ring to check on Sammy as the show went to a commercial break.

After the break, XO Lishus and Ivelisse attacked the Rabbit Tribe trying to get an advantage. The action would go back-and-forth. During this part of the match, the Rabbit Tribe would try to isolate XO Lishus and work him over before Daga made XO tap out to a submission.

Taya Mundo vs. Ricky Mundo w/ his talking doll Rosa

The match started off with Taya attack Ricky to start the match. She would control the match to start before Ricky made a comeback. The match would spill outside the ring, and Ricky brought out a table. Taya would make a comeback after diving off the commentary table. They would head back into the ring where Taya got some more offense in. Taya would eventually put Ricky in an STF for a submission victory. After the match, Taya yelled at Ricky on the ring apron before hitting a chokeslam onto the table set up at ringside. She then grabbed his doll, Rosa, and took it with her.

Mask vs. Mask: Son of Havoc vs. Killshot

Son Of Havoc knows he is at war with a soldier in Killshot #LuchaUnderground pic.twitter.com/dp2e4GF9iL — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) November 1, 2018

On commentary, Matt Striker and Vampiro kept implying that both wrestlers wore masks because they believe they are both on the run. The action went back-and-forth for a bit, and Son of Havoc hit a Sasuke Special in the opening moments of the match. When Killshot got the advantage, he went backstage to grab a stretcher and began to loosen the bottom rope to get it in. Later in the match, Son of Havoc set up a table in an aisle way. Son of Havoc would lay Killshot out on the table and then hit a splash off one of the entrance ways, putting Killshot through it.

The stretcher is in the ring. Might as well try to put your opponent on it #LuchaUnderground pic.twitter.com/pDXFecU0Iy — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) November 1, 2018

The match would head back inside the ring where Son of Havoc hit a Shooting Star Press on Killshot for a near fall. Moments later, Killshot would hit a superplex on Son of Havoc onto the stretcher. Killshot would follow that up with a double stomp from the top rope, followed by a Storm Cradle Driver. As the match continued, of Havoc would hit Killshot with a Piledriver on the stretcher. He then strapped Killshot on it before he hit another Shooting Star Press onto Killshot for the win.

After a commercial break, Son of Havoc and Killshot stood in the ring for the unmasking ceremony. Killshot got on the microphone and said his name was Lieutenant Jermaine “Killshot” Strickland and was hiding his identity before he left his brothers for dead. He then got on his knees and took off his mask, then handed Son of Havoc his mask. Strickland then left the ring, bowed to the crowd, and left as the episode ended.

Outside of the Ice Temple, Strickland was seen leaving before he was stopped by a soldier. Strickland apologized for leaving and then asked to be relieved of duty.

Final Thoughts

This was a solid episode. I didn’t really care for Taya vs. Ricky,as it felt like a filler match. Aside from that, the other matches were good.. The opening trios match was fun, and the main event was really good. It might’ve been one of the best matches I’ve seen in Lucha Underground.