Brody King vs. Nick Gage to headline GCW vs. Suburban Fight event in LA on November 16th

Game Changer Wrestling and Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling will be holding a joint show on November 16th, 2018 at The Hi Hat in Los Angeles, CA at 11:59 PM.

In the main event of Game Changer Wrestling vs. Suburban Fight on November 16th, 2018 in Los Angeles, Nick Gage will go up against Brody King. Other matches announced for Game Changer Wrestling vs. Suburban Fight include Penelope Ford taking on Marko Stunt, and DJZ vs. Facade in singles action. Other wrestlers advertised to be appearing at Game Changer Wrestling vs. Suburban Fight include Jimmy Lloyd, Tony Deppen, KTB, and Koto Hiro.

Game Changer Wrestling and Suburban Fight’s event at the Hi Hat in Los Angeles is also being advertised as a “No Ring, No Rules” event. The concept has been used by Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling since its inception earlier this year in February. So far, Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling has held three events in Los Angeles. Their previous event, Sound And Fury, was also held at the Hi Hat on July 15th, 2018. The event featured Brody King vs. Tom Lawlor and Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela.

Game Changer Wrestling vs. Suburban Fight on November 16th is also set to take place in the same venue as Game Changer Wrestling’s sold out Joey Janela’s LA Confidential event, which is set to take place earlier in the night. Tickets for GCW’s Joey Janela’s LA Confidential are currently sold out. The event will be streamed live on the FITE app. Joey Janela’s LA Confidential is currently scheduled to feature Brody King vs. Hardcore Holly, Joey Ryan vs. Nick Gage, the Amazing Red vs. the Great Sasuke, and more.

Tickets for Game Changer Wrestling vs. Suburban Fight on November 16th are available now at Eventbrite.com. The Hi Hat is located at 5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.