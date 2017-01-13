EWF – 13 January 2017 – Quick Results

The Empire Wrestling Federation ran at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Covina, CA on Friday night. The Mega King (Tommy Wilson) defeated Brody King. Also on the show, Rico Dynamite defeated Jorel Nelson.

Due to the ring breaking during the show, the rest of the event was cancelled.

We lost a good brother tonight. RIP @EWFEmpire ring spring. I love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/GcKcBNzTI9 — Ryan Taylor (@RyanTaylolz) January 14, 2017