Navigation

EWF – 13 January 2017 – Quick Results

· 01/13/2017 Full Article

News, Results 0

The Empire Wrestling Federation ran at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Covina, CA on Friday night. The Mega King (Tommy Wilson) defeated Brody King. Also on the show, Rico Dynamite defeated Jorel Nelson.

Empire Wrestling Federation
January 13th, 2017
Knights of Columbus Hall
Covina, CA

Dicky Maier defeated Dylan Levy

Rico Dynamite defeated Jorel Nelson

Mega King (Tommy Wilson defeated Brody King

Due to the ring breaking during the show, the rest of the event was cancelled.

, , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply