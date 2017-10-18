Finest City Wrestling presents Bring Da Ruckus on November 18th, 2017

Finest City Wrestling presents Bring Da Ruckus at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA on November 18th, 2017 at 8:00pm.

Since becoming FCW Heavyweight Champion, Tito Escondido and his fellow H.A.T.E stablemates have shown nothing but contempt for the title and the promotion.At FCW’s Guess Who’s Next on October 15th, FCW Lightweight Champion Eli Everfly became another victim of H.A.T.E’s reign of terror when he was attacked during his title defense against H.A.T.E’s Peter Avalon. The beating would end with Tito Escondido hitting the Fade To Black on a chair.

After the event, FCW officials announced that Eli will be able to get his revenge on Tito at Bring Da Ruckus on November 18th when the two champions meet in a No Disqualification match.

Tito’s fellow H.A.T.E stablemates will also be in action at Bring Da Ruckus. In tag team action, Ray Rosas & Pinky of H.A.T.E will face two former FCW Heavyweight Champions and bitter rivals, B-Boy & Tyler Bateman. Also in tag team action, Battle U graduates AK Rambe (K.C. Douglas & Michael Hopkins) will go up against H.A.T.E’s Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera.

FCW’s Bring Da Ruckus is also set to feature the FCW return of Douglas James as he defends the PCW Lightweight Championship against “Rocket Boy” D’Macro Wilson. Other matches set to take place at Bring Da Ruckus include Brody King vs. Famous B, “Dirty” Ron McDonald, Matt Twizted, and Darwin Finch vs. Jacob Diez, Biagio Crescenzo, and Donnie Suarez in a six man tag match, Alonzo Alvarez vs. Koto Hiro, and Corey Jackson vs. Jake Atlas.

Online tickets for FCW Bring Da Ruckus are $15 for Front Row, and $10 for General Admission. Online tickets can be purchased at PayPal.me. Tickets at the door are $20 for Front Row (if available) and $15 for General Admission. Kids 10 years and under receive a free General Admission ticket with paying adult.

FCW’s Bring Da Ruckus takes place on November 18th, 2017 at the Imperial Beach Sports Park, located at 425 Imperial Beach Ave., Imperial Beach, CA. Doors open at 7:00pm, bell time is 8:00pm.

For fans who missed FCW’s Guess Who’s Next on October 15th, you can watch all the matches for free on the official Finest City Wrestling YouTube Channel.

FCW also announced that Mascarita Dorada (El Torito in WWE) will be appearing at their December 23rd event in Imperial Beach, CA. Tickets are currently available online for the shot at PayPal.me. Tickets for Seasons Beatings are $15 for Front Row, and $10 for General Admission.

For more information, follow FCW on Twitter @FCWSanDiego, Facebook, and Instagram.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.