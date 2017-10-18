SoCal News & Notes 10/18/2017

In today’s update on the latest happenings in the world of Southern California pro-wrestling we have updates from Bar Wrestling, PWG, VWE, PCW, Brewmania, Rey Mysterio Jr., AWS, Baja Stars, CWFH, DCW, and more. Oh yeah, info on 17 wrestling events in Southern California this week. Click for today’s update.

—

Bar Wrestling announced the lineup for their November 9th show in Baldwin Park. The show is being called Head of Household and will feature the Southern California returns of Tessa Blanchard and Colt Cabana along with Austin Matelson and Jessie Godderz of Big Brother fame teaming together. Also on the show are Jeff Cobb, B-Boy, Brody King, Joey Ryan, Candice LeRae, Kikutaro, Hot Young Briley, Kevin Kross, and Eric Watts.

Tickets are on sale now and pre-sale comes with a Bar Wrestling bottle opener.

The promotion is tentatively scheduled to run on December 14th as well.

—

Travis Banks is off PWG’s All Star Weekend 13 this weekend due to visa issues. No replacement has been announced.

—

There will be two wrestling show’s taking place in Southern California that will be streamed live on Twitch this week. Tomorrow night, October 19th’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling show titled Creepy Crawlers & Beefy Brawlers in South Gate will be streamed on the promotion’s channel at 8:30 pm. Their channel is located at Twitch.tv/wrestlingprowrestling.

Also, as first reported here, Kaiju Big Battel will be making their Southern California return on Friday October 20th as part of TwitchCon in Long Beach. Only TwitchCon attendees will be able to see the show in person; however it will be streamed live on Twitch’s official channel Twitch.tv/twitch at 5:00 pm.

—

The casket match taking place on October 28th’s Venue Wrestling Entertainment show in Imperial will be between Dirty Ronald McDonald and Funnybone.

—

Pacific Coast Wrestling announced the matches for its December 1st show in Wilmington. The scheduled matches are John Hennigan defending the PCW Heavyweight title against Penta el Zero M, Douglas James defending the PCW Light Heavyweight title against Zack Sabre Jr., Warbeast defending the PCW Tag-Team titles against Sandman and Terry Funk, Mechawolf versus Davey Richards, Brian Cage versus Hammerstone, Willie Mack versus Ethan Page, and Joe Graves versus Brody King.

—

Brian Cage versus Luke Hawx has been announced for the debut show of Brewmania on December 9th at Iron Triangle Brewery in Los Angeles. Ruby Raze versus Katie Forbes is also taking place. Also scheduled for the show are Bad Dude Tito Escondido, JR Kratos, Rico Dynamite, Che Cabrera, Karl Fredericks, Dirty Ron McDonald, Vegan Superman Jacob Diez, J Spade, Matt Lancie, and Bu Ku Dao. Jspade, Matt Lancie, and Bu Ku Dao are all coming out of Wildkat Sports in Louisiana and will be making their Southern California debuts.

—

Another Rey Mysterio Jr. lucha show is scheduled for December 22nd at Sycuan Casino in the San Diego area.

—

June 19th (6/19) of next year is going to be named Rey Mysterio Day in San Diego

—

Dungeon Championship Wrestling announced their first 2018 dates. They will be running January 13, February 25, and April 21st. All shows will be at the Knights of Columbus in Canoga Park.

—

Baja Stars USA is trying to bring in Penta el Zero M and Rey Fenix for their anniversary show on February 17, 2018.

—

AWS has announced Ivelisse, Mia Yim, and Barbi Hayden will be making their debut with the promotion on January 27, 2018. Also announced for the show so far are Brody King, Ruby Raze, Suede Thompson, and Desi Derata.

They have also announced the date for their 16th anniversary show, which will be on March 24, 2018. Shane Strickland is set to debut with the promotion on that date.

—

The October 22nd Championship Wrestling from Hollywood tapings in Port Hueneme is scheduled to have a champion versus champion match with Hollywood Heritage champion Bad Dude Tito Escondido faces Freelance Wrestling champion Stevie Fierce. No word on if one or both titles will be on the line. Also scheduled is Pac 3 (Dylan Bostic and Dan Joseph) defending the United Tag-Team titles against Chris Bey and Nino Black, Ray Lyn versus Indi Hartwell, and Brian Cage’s return to the promotion.

—

—

—

This week’s shows:

10/19:

Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling in San Luis Obispo, CA (Free Event)

Wrestling Pro Wrestling in South Gate, CA

10/20:

Kaiju Big Battel in Long Beach, CA (TwitchCon)

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PWG presents All Star Weekend 13 in Reseda, CA

10/21:

Cen-Cal Pro Wrestling in San Luis Obispo, CA

OCCW in Los Alamitos, CA

KnokX Pro Entertainment presents KNOKXTOBER in Sun Valley, CA

PWG presents All Star Weekend 13

Vendetta Pro presents Midgetmania in Ventura, CA (18 & Over)

10/22:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

Empire Wrestling Federation in San Bernardino, CA

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Paramount, CA (Free Event)

HEX Wrestling Promotions in Oxnard, CA

FMLL in El Monte, CA

Promociones Tarzana in Los Angeles, CA

House of Pain Wrestling in La Puente, CA