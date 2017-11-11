EWF – 11 November 2017 – Quick Results

Davion Forman defeated Fidel Bravo by DQ in the main event of EWF’s November 11th show in Victorville. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
November 11, 2017
Hot Shots Auto Sales
Victorville, CA
Saint Synclair over Tommy Defazio
Adrian Quest over Matt Vandergriff
Dicky Mayer over Alonzo Alvarez to retain the EWF American Title
“Uptown” Andy Brown over Ty Ray
H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) over Super Beetle & Koto Hiro
Davion Forman over Fidel Bravo by DQ, Fidel Bravo retains the EWF Heavyweight title
