EWF – 11 November 2017 – Quick Results

Davion Forman defeated Fidel Bravo by DQ in the main event of EWF’s November 11th show in Victorville. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

November 11, 2017

Hot Shots Auto Sales

Victorville, CA

Saint Synclair over Tommy Defazio

Adrian Quest over Matt Vandergriff

Dicky Mayer over Alonzo Alvarez to retain the EWF American Title

“Uptown” Andy Brown over Ty Ray

H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) over Super Beetle & Koto Hiro

Davion Forman over Fidel Bravo by DQ, Fidel Bravo retains the EWF Heavyweight title