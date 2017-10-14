EWF – 13 October 2017 – Quick Results

Dicky Mayer defeated “Uptown” Andy Brown to win the EWF American title on EWF’s October 13th show in Covina. Also on the show Fidel Bravo defeated Mariachi Loco to retain the EWF Heavyweight title. Click for complete results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
October 13, 2017
EWF Arena
Covina, CA
Eric Cross over Ju Dizz
Adrian Quest over SoCal Crazy by submission
H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) over Davion & Jorel Nelson to retain the EWF Tag-Team titles
Ty Ray over Super Beetle by DQ
Fidel Bravo over Mariachi Loco to retain the EWF Heavyweight championship
Dicky Mayer over “Uptown” Andy Brown to win the EWF American title
