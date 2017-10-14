FIST Combat – 13 October 2017 – Quick Results

B-Boy as Jason defeated Ruby Raze as Freddy Krueger in the main event of October 13th’s FIST Combat show in San Diego. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

October 13, 2017

Kensington Club

San Diego, CA

Jules Winfield (Michael Hopkins) over Marcellu Wallace (Sean Black) [6’47]

Donnie Suarez over Eli Everfly, Biagio Crescenzo, Koto Hiro, and Guy Cool in an elimination match [20’37]

-Order of elimination 1) Guy Cool, 2) Koto Hiro, 3) Biagio Crescenzo, 4) Eli Everfly

Vegan Superman Jacob Diez over Funnybone to retain the Get FISTed TV title [9’20]

Dirty Ron McDonald over Chip Law (Aaron Garvey) [9’23]

True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) over Brody King & Tyler Bateman [8’50]

Jason (B-Boy) over Razey Krueger (Ruby Raze) [11’30]