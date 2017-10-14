Vendetta Pro – 13 October 2017 – Quick Results

Apostle Judah Mathew defeated Rik Luxury via Countout to retain the Western States Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s October 13th show in Santa Maria. Click for full results.

Vendetta Pro Wrestling

Terror Rising 2017

October 13, 2017

Radisson Hotel

Santa Maria, CA

The Freaks (T-Lo The Insano & Jeckles The Jester) over The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard)

“The Metal Head Maniac” Sledge over “The California Black Sheep” Mike Rayne

Kadin Anthony over “The Ace” Buddy Royal and Vintage Dragon to retain the Vendetta Pro Wrestling Tri-Force Championship

“The Last Temptation” Ricky Ruffin over Scoot Robertson

The Crypt Keeper over “The Superior Man” Alexander G. Bernard

Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) over The Honor Society (Sir Samurai & Patrick Fitzpatrick) to retain the International Tag Team Championship

Apostle Judah Mathew over Rik Luxury via Countout to retain the Western States Heavyweight Championship