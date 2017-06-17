Vendetta Pro Wrestling Summer Sizzle -16th June 2017 Quick Results

“Apostle” Judah Mathew def Funnybone in the Main Event to retain the Vendetta Pro Heavyweight Championship. For more results, click:

Vendetta Pro Wrestling

Summer Sizzle

Radisson hotel

June 16th 2017

Santa Maria, Ca

Ricky Ruffin def T-Lo The Insano

“The Freak” Jeckles The Jester def Clay Tawzer

NWA International Tri-Force Championship:

Vintage Dragon def Shane Ballard and Shannon Ballard

to retain the championship

Alexander G. Bernard def “The Real Deal” Will Roberts

Six-Person Intergender Tag Team Match:

Ray Lyn, Dylan Bostic & Mike Rayne def Sage Sin, R.J. Cruz & Sledge

Open Mic Title vs Title Match:

Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) def. The Classic Connection (Buddy Royal & Levi Shapiro)

to retain the NWA International Tag Team Championship and become the NEW Apex Pro Tag Team Champions

NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship:

“Wrestling Personified” Rik Luxury def Kadin Anthony (w/ Lady Vayne) and “Tricky” Zicky Dice

to retain the championship

Vendetta Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship:

“Apostle” Judah Mathew def “YOUR Demon King” Funny Bone

to retain the championships