Vendetta Pro Wrestling Summer Sizzle -16th June 2017 Quick Results

“Apostle” Judah Mathew def Funnybone in the Main Event to retain the Vendetta Pro Heavyweight Championship. For more results, click:
Vendetta Pro Wrestling
Summer Sizzle
Radisson hotel
June 16th 2017
Santa Maria, Ca
Ricky Ruffin def T-Lo The Insano
“The Freak” Jeckles The Jester def Clay Tawzer
NWA International Tri-Force Championship:
Vintage Dragon def Shane Ballard and Shannon Ballard
to retain the championship
Alexander G. Bernard def “The Real Deal” Will Roberts
Six-Person Intergender Tag Team Match:
Ray Lyn, Dylan Bostic & Mike Rayne def Sage Sin, R.J. Cruz & Sledge
Open Mic Title vs Title Match:
Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) def. The Classic Connection (Buddy Royal & Levi Shapiro)
to retain the NWA International Tag Team Championship and become the NEW Apex Pro Tag Team Champions
NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship:
“Wrestling Personified” Rik Luxury def Kadin Anthony (w/ Lady Vayne) and “Tricky” Zicky Dice
to retain the championship
Vendetta Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship:
“Apostle” Judah Mathew def “YOUR Demon King” Funny Bone
to retain the championships
