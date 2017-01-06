NWA Vendetta Pro – 06 January 2017 – Quick Results

The Ballard Brothers defeated The Twisted Sisterz to win the NWA International Tag-Team titles in the main event of the January 6, 2017 Vendetta Pro show in Santa Maria, CA. Also on the show Zicky Dice defeated Prince Najjar. Click for complete results.
NWA Vendetta Pro
January 6, 2017
Radisson Hotel
Santa Maria, CA
Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) over Creepshow (JD Horror & Sledge)
Ricky Ruffin over Clay Tawzer
Sunami over RJ Cruz
Greg Hernandez over Kadin Anthony and Vintage Dragon to retain the Vendetta Pro Tri-Force title
Judah Matthew over SoCal Crazy to retain the Vendetta Pro Heavyweight title
Jody, Will Roberts, & Jeckles The Jester over Rik Luxury, Buddy Royal, & A.G. Bernard
Zicky Dice over Prince Najjar
Ballard Bros. (Shannon & Shane Ballard) over Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa & Holidead) to win the NWA International Tag-Team titles
