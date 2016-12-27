Nominations for the 2016 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year announced

We would like to formally announce the nominations for the 2016 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year. This award has been given every year since 1999 and honors the tag-team that has had the best year in Southern California pro-wrestling. 2016 saw the continued tag-team dominance of some familiar faces, with teams that account for nine of the previous award winners once again being nominated, as well as new teams beginning to make their marks, with seven teams being nominated for the first time.

The nominees for the 2016 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year are:

Ballard Bros. (Shannon & Shane Ballard)

Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal)

Friendship Express (Hobo & Jervis Cottonbelly)

H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera)

H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Tito Escondido)

Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James)

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)

PBR (Ryan Walker & Hunter Freeman)

Study Buddies (Darwin Finch & Chaz Herrera)

Superboy Jr. & Principe Indu Jr.

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa)

“Uptown” Andy Brown & Adrian Quest

Vermin (Yuma & Kevin Martenson)

Von Dooms (Cyanide & Vintage Dragon)

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999 on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in indy wrestling and have been referenced in national and international media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts; a public webpoll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters that is worth 65% of the total.

The webpoll voting for the 2016 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year will begin tomorrow, December 28, 2016 and will last until January 11, 2017. All 2016 award winners will be announced on January 26, 2017. The nominations for promotion of the year and women’s wrestler of the year have previously been announced. The nominees in the other categories will be announced at a later time.

Southern California Wrestling Awards