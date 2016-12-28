SoCal News & Notes 12/28/2016

In what is likely to be the last SoCal news and notes of 2016, we have a small update today featuring the latest from SoCal Pro, Baja Stars USA, PCW, UEW, WWE, and Danny Limelight. Click for today’s update.

The Rey Fenix versus SoCal Crazy match scheduled for the January 14, 2017 SoCal Pro show in Oceanside will not be happening as Rey Fenix took a booking with Wrestle Circus in Texas that same day. SoCal Pro has announced that Bestia 666 will be taking Rey Fenix’s place and facing SoCal Crazy.

—

Rey Fenix is still scheduled to be on the January 21, 2017 Baja Stars USA show in San Diego despite being booked for The Crash in Tijuana on the same night. Rey Fenix is scheduled for the main event at The Crash, teaming with Matt and Jeff Hardy against Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy, and Nicho El Millonario.

—

Mr. 450, who is the PCW Light Heavyweight champion, and is scheduled to face Alexander Hammerstone on PCW’s January 20, 2017 show in Wilmington, suffered a knee injury at the WWE 205Live tapings yesterday. He stated on his Instagram account that it was a possible torn meniscus. He will be going to the doctors today to get it checked out. PCW is hopeful that he will still be able to defend his title on their show, but will announce any lineup changes if they find out he won’t be able to make it.

Mr. 450 is also scheduled for The Crash in Tijuana on January 21st.

—

UEW has announced BC Killer will be taking on Damian 666 in a Sovereign of Slaughter 2 rematch at their January 14, 2017 show in East Los Angeles.

—

It looks like this week’s WWE house show in Los Angeles will have Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns as its main event.

—

Danny Limelight, who left wrestling earlier this year to start the Marine Corp. Drill Instructor School, completed the course and was the honor graduate.

—

The webpoll voting for the 2016 Southern California tag-team of the year has opened. The poll is located on our message board. Twisted Sisterz and The Killer Baes became the first two women’s tag-teams to be nominated for the award.

—

This week’s shows:

12/30:

WWE Live in Los Angeles, CA