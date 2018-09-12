Lucha Underground Season 4, Episode 14: Pet Cemetery Review

The Trios Championship is on the line as The Reptile Tribe face Fenix, Aerostar, and Drago on this week’s Lucha Underground.

Lucha Underground Season 4, Episode 14: Pet Cemetery

We open with a recap of past events from previous episodes. After the recap, we head to the Ice Temple where Vampiro and Matt Striker welcomed the audience to the show before the first match began.

Gift of the Gods Championship Match: Dragon Azteca, Jr. (c) vs. Ivelisse

Ivelisse would start off the match by getting some offense early in the match. Dragon Azteca would quickly cut her off with a kick as she went for a dive. He would control the match and slowly worked over Ivelisse with limb work and submission attempts. Vampiro and Matt Striker brought up Ivelisse’s MMA background as she was in a headlock, and I cringed.

Ivelisse mounted a comeback, and the action went back-and-forth before Dragon Azteca regained control. He would attempt a dive but would end up landing on the bleachers. The match would be evenly matched in the final stretch, but Dragon Azteca would get the win after hitting a legdrop off the ropes. After the match, the two would embrace before Dragon Azteca left.

Ivelisse remained in the ring crying before Joey Ryan and XO Lishus appeared at the top of the entrance way. XO got on the mic and proposed forming a team to challenge for the Trios Championship.

After a commercial break, Melissa Santos introduced the next match. King Cuerno entered the ring before Antonio Cueto emerged from his office. He informed him that there is one man who has been more dominant than Cuerno and also deserves a title shot against Pentagon Dark. Then he made a match between him and this opponent for a title shot next week. Antonio would introduce Mil Muertes as his opponent, who made his entrance before the show went to a commercial break.

#1 Contender for the Lucha Underground Championship: King Cuerno vs. Mil Muertes

The match would start with Mil Muertes overpowering King Cuerno. Mil Muertes would spend the early moments of the match on offense. Cuerno would mount a comeback before the action spilled to the outside, where the two exchanged strikes. Referee Marty Elias would attempt to break things up, but was thrown to the side and into the crowd. Both men would continue to exchange strikes for a few moments before Marty Elias called off the match. Muertes and Cuerno would fight some more as the fans changed bullshit.

Antonio would come out at the top of the entrance way and demanded they stop fighting. He then informed them that he doesn’t punish violence, but rewards it. He then made a Three Way Match between them and Pentagon Dark for the Lucha Underground Championship next. The two men would begin to fight again as Pentagon Dark watched from atop the Ice Temple.

After a commercial break, we return to the Ice Temple where Melissa Santos introduced the next match. As Fenix made his way to the ring, Vampiro and Matt Striker mentioned Fenix’s dark demeanor as he made his way to the ring. Jake Strong appeared at the top of the entryway and got on the mic. He said if they won the Trios titles, they’d be defending the titles against him and that a wrestler can beat a Luchador anytime. After the promo, the Reptile Tribe made their entrance as the show went to a commercial break.

Lucha Underground Trios Championship Match: The Reptile Tribe (Daga, Jeremiah Snake, and Kobra Moon) (c) vs. Aerostar, Drago, and Fenix

After a commercial, the match began, and the Reptile Tribe would control things early on. Melissa Santos would be shown on screen with a concerned look on her face. Daga and Jeremiah would get a lot of offense in before Drago mounted a comeback. Fenix would get tagged in and got some offense in. During his hot tag sequence, Vampiro and Matt Striker kept pointing out his character development. Aerostar would ask for a tag from Fenix, who then chopped him aggressively. After tagging into the match, Aerostar would hit several spots while Fenix acted weird.

Drago would try to get Fenix to help asset him with a dive. Fenix would spend more time in some sort of trance and then hit a superkick on Aerostar. He then hit Aerostar with a Fire Driver and left the match. This would allow Jeremiah Snake to pick up the win for his team.

After the match, Melissa would try to plead with Fenix, who continued to act weird and aggressive before shoving her down and walking away. Dragon Azteca, Jr. would run out to check on Melissa.

We then head inside Antonio Cueto’s office where Marty The Moth is pounding on his door. Marty drops some cash on Antonio’s desk because he heard Antonio gave his sister a Gift of the Gods title shot for that amount. Antonio would make the match to Marty’s delight. He then dropped more cash on his desk, as there was something else he wanted as the show came to a close.

Final Thoughts

The main event had some fun spots in it, but overall this episode wasn’t that special. There was a lot of focus on Melissa and Fenix’s character development, which is notable. Aside from that, this was a skippable episode.