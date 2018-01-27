Vendetta Pro MidgetMania – 26 January 2018 – Quick Results

Bo Cooper, Andrew Everist, and Lil’ Homie defeated Richie Slade, Andy Brown, and Lil’ Fabio in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s MidgetMania on January 26 in Thousand Oaks. Click for full results.

Vendetta Pro Wrestling

MidgetMania

January 26, 2018

Borderline Bar & Grill

Thousand Oaks, CA

El Torito over Lobito

Allie Parker over Buggy Nova

Lil Chola over El Pollo Loco

Lil’ Homie vs. Lil’ Fabio goes to a no-contest

Bo Cooper, Andrew Everist, & Lil’ Homie over Richie Slade, Andy Brown, & Lil’ Fabio