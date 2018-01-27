Navigation

Vendetta Pro MidgetMania – 26 January 2018 – Quick Results

· 01/27/2018 Full Article

Results 0

Bo Cooper, Andrew Everist, and Lil’ Homie defeated Richie Slade, Andy Brown, and Lil’ Fabio in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s MidgetMania on January 26 in Thousand Oaks. Click for full results.

Vendetta Pro Wrestling
MidgetMania
January 26, 2018
Borderline Bar & Grill
Thousand Oaks, CA

El Torito over Lobito

Allie Parker over Buggy Nova

Lil Chola over El Pollo Loco

Lil’ Homie vs. Lil’ Fabio goes to a no-contest

Bo Cooper, Andrew Everist, & Lil’ Homie over Richie Slade, Andy Brown, & Lil’ Fabio

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply