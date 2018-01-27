Vendetta Pro MidgetMania – 26 January 2018 – Quick Results

Bo Cooper, Andrew Everist, and Lil’ Homie defeated Richie Slade, Andy Brown, and Lil’ Fabio in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s MidgetMania on January 26 in Thousand Oaks. Click for full results.
Vendetta Pro Wrestling
MidgetMania
January 26, 2018
Borderline Bar & Grill
Thousand Oaks, CA
El Torito over Lobito
Allie Parker over Buggy Nova
Lil Chola over El Pollo Loco
Lil’ Homie vs. Lil’ Fabio goes to a no-contest
Bo Cooper, Andrew Everist, & Lil’ Homie over Richie Slade, Andy Brown, & Lil’ Fabio
