Bellator 193 – 26 January 2018 – Quick Results

Lorenz Larkin defeated Fernando Gonzalez at Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez in Temecula, CA. Click for results.

Bellator MMA

Bellator 193: Larkin vs. Gonzalez

January 26, 2018

Pechanga Resort & Casino

Temecula, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC)*

Preliminary Bouts (Streamed Live on Various Platforms)

Tyree Fortune (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Michael Quintero (MMA Record: 3-0) via Unanimous Decision (Referee: Jason Herzog). Fortune improves to 4-0. Quintero falls to 3-1.

Tyrell Fortune (MMA Record: 3-0) defeated Joe Hernandez (MMA Record: 4-2) via Unanimous Decision (Refere: Mark Smith). Fortune improves to 4-0. Hernandez falls to 4-3.

Main Card (Aired live on the Paramount Network)

Jake Smith (MMA Record: 6-2) defeated Steve Kozola (MMA Record: 8-1) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 0:57 of Round 1 (Referee: Frank Trigg). Smith improves to 7-2. Kozola falls to 8-2.

A.J. Matthews (MMA Record: 8-7) defeated Kendall Grove (MMA Record: 23-17) via Split Decision (Referee: Jason Herzog). Matthews improves to 9-7. Groves falls to 23-18.

Saad Awad (MMA Record: 21-9) defeated J.J. Ambrose (MMA Record: 29-7) via Unanimous Decision (Referee: Mark Smith). Award improves to 22-8. Ambrose falls to 29-8.

Lorenz Larkin (MMA Record: 18-7) defeated Fernando Gonzalez (MMA Record: 27-14) via Unanimous Decision (Referee: Jason Herzog). Larkin improves to 19-7. Gonzalez falls to 27-15.

Postlim Bouts

Justin Lawrence (MMA Record: 10-4) defeated Andrew Natividad (MMA Record: 7-10) via Unanimous Decision. Lawrence improves to 11-4. Natividad falls to 7-11.

Mark Vorgeas (MMA Record: 5-3-1) defeated Tim Riscen (MMA Record: 5-2) via K.O./T.K.O. at 2:57 of Round 1. Vorgeas improves to 6-3-1. Riscen falls to 5-3.

Mike Andaya (MMA Record: 1-2) defeated Julio Aguilera (MMA Record: 0-1) via Unanimous Decision. Andaya improves to 2-2. Aguilera falls to 0-2.

Moses Murrietta (MMA Record: 5-1) defeated Chris Herrera (MMA Record: 3-2-1) via K.O./T.K.O at 2:40 of Round 1. Murrietta improves to 6-1. Herrera falls to 3-3-1.

Joshua Jones (MMA Record: 6-2) defeated DeMarcus Brown (MMA Record: 4-6) via Submission at 3:02 of Round 1. Jones improves to 7-2. Brown falls to 4-7.

Everett Cummings (MMA Record: 13-0) defeated Ben Beebe (MMA Record: 7-4) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 2:12 of Round 1. Cummings improves to 14-0. Beebe falls to 7-5.