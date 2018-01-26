MPW – 26 January 2018 – Quick Results

H.A.T.E’s Che Cabrera and Pinky defeated Brendan Divine and Daniel Moon to retain the MPW Tag-Team titles in the main event of Millennium Pro Wrestling’s January 26 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

January 26, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Millennium Series Cup

Daniel Moon over Che Cabrera.

-Daniel Moon earns 2 points.

Dr. Phil Goode over Malkor.

Frankie Frank over Auntie Hydie.

Duke Bennett over Bulletproof by DQ. Bulletproof retains the MPW National Championship.

Jimi Mayhem over Master Flame.

Millennium Cup Series

Danny Divine over Ray Rosas.

-Danny Divine earns 2 points.

H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Pinky) over Brendan Divine & Daniel Moon to retain the MPW Tag-Team titles.

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Danny Divine – 3-1-0 – 6 pts.

Brendan Divine – 2-1-1 – 4 pts.

Che Cabrera – 2-3-1 – 3 pts.

Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-4-0 – 0 pts.

Pool B

Daniel Moon – 3-1-1 – 7 pts.

Ray Rosas – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.

Mikey O’Shea – 2-2-0 – 4 pts.

Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts.