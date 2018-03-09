Navigation

MPW – 09 March 2018 – Quick Results

· 03/09/2018 Full Article

Results 0

Ray Rosas defeated B-Minus to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship in the main event of MPW’s March 9 show in Moorpark. Click for complete results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
March 9, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Divinity (Duke Bennett & Jimi Divine) over Daniel Moon & Brendan Divine.

Frankie Frank over Auntie Hydie.

Hector Canales over Andrew Everist.

Darwin Finch over Malkor.

Danny Divine over mikey O’Shea to retain the MPW National Championship.

Ray Rosas over B-Minus to retain the MPW Heavyweight title.

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply