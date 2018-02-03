MPW – 02 February 2018 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Brawlin’ Bo Cooper to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of MPW’s February 2 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

February 2, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Keegan Brettle over Freddy Flores to retain the AIWF International Championship.

Malkor over Auntie Hydie.

Drew Evrist over Bulletproof by DQ. Bulletproof retains the MPW National Championship.

B-Minus over Frankie Frank.

Daniel Moon over Jimi Mayhem.

Millennium Cup Series

Mikey O’Shea over Danny Divine.

-Mikey O’Shea earns 2 points

Ray Rosas over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Danny Divine – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.

Brendan Divine – 2-1-1 – 4 pts.

Che Cabrera – 2-3-1 – 3 pts.

Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-4-0 – 0 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)

Pool B

Daniel Moon – 3-1-1 – 7 pts.

Ray Rosas – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.

Mikey O’Shea – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.

Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)