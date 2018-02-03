MPW – 02 February 2018 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Brawlin’ Bo Cooper to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of MPW’s February 2 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
February 2, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Keegan Brettle over Freddy Flores to retain the AIWF International Championship.
Malkor over Auntie Hydie.
Drew Evrist over Bulletproof by DQ. Bulletproof retains the MPW National Championship.
B-Minus over Frankie Frank.
Daniel Moon over Jimi Mayhem.
Millennium Cup Series
Mikey O’Shea over Danny Divine.
-Mikey O’Shea earns 2 points
Ray Rosas over Brawlin’ Bo Cooper to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.
Millennium Cup Standings
Pool A
Danny Divine – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.
Brendan Divine – 2-1-1 – 4 pts.
Che Cabrera – 2-3-1 – 3 pts.
Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-4-0 – 0 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)
Pool B
Daniel Moon – 3-1-1 – 7 pts.
Ray Rosas – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.
Mikey O’Shea – 3-2-0 – 6 pts.
Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts. (Out of the tournament due to injury)
