MPW – 20 October 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Danny Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight title on October 20th’s MPW show in Moorpark when Brendan Divine threw in the towel. Click for complete results from the show.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
October 20, 2016
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Daniel Moon over “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan
“Prodigy” Preston Moseby over Malkor
Brendan Divine over Minyun
Dan Joseph over Auntie Hydie
Hector Canales over El Quetzal
Ray Rosas over Danny Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship
