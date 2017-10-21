Navigation

MPW – 20 October 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Danny Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight title on October 20th’s MPW show in Moorpark when Brendan Divine threw in the towel. Click for complete results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
October 20, 2016
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Daniel Moon over “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan

“Prodigy” Preston Moseby over Malkor

Brendan Divine over Minyun

Dan Joseph over Auntie Hydie

Hector Canales over El Quetzal

Ray Rosas over Danny Divine to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship

