Kaiju Big Battel – 20 October 2017 – Quick Results

Kaiju Big Battel presented Twitch Plays Kaiju at Twitchcon in Long Beach, CA. Click for results.

Kaiju Big Battel

Twitch Plays Kaiju

Twitchcon

October 20, 217

Long Beach Convention Center

Streamed live on Twitch.tv.

Power Ranjuru defeated Derano w/ Tikirilla

Dusto Bunny defeated Yarsminko in a Super Smash Battel Fighto

Unicorn Party defeated Tucor to become the Kaiju Big Battel Hashtag Trending Title Championship

The Bodega Boys (Kung Fu Chicken Noodle & Silver Potato) defeated the Sea World Order (Sku’illra & D.W. Cycloptopuss III)

Erebus defeated the American Beetle in a Needs A Gimmick Match

The American Beetle defeated Erebus in an Arm Wrestling Match

Burger Bear w/ the Bear Ranger defeated Hell Monkey w/ Dr. Cube and Dr. Cube’s Posse in a Kaiju Big Battel Twitch-continental Championship Match

Burger Bear & The Bear Ranger defeated Dr. Cube, Hell Monkey, & Dr. Cube’s Posse in a 2-for-1 Groupon Match to become the new Kaiju Big Battel Twitch-continental Champion