Kaiju Big Battel – 20 October 2017 – Quick Results

Kaiju Big Battel presented Twitch Plays Kaiju at Twitchcon in Long Beach, CA. Click for results.
Kaiju Big Battel
Twitch Plays Kaiju
Twitchcon
October 20, 217
Long Beach Convention Center
Streamed live on Twitch.tv.
Power Ranjuru defeated Derano w/ Tikirilla
Dusto Bunny defeated Yarsminko in a Super Smash Battel Fighto
Unicorn Party defeated Tucor to become the Kaiju Big Battel Hashtag Trending Title Championship
The Bodega Boys (Kung Fu Chicken Noodle & Silver Potato) defeated the Sea World Order (Sku’illra & D.W. Cycloptopuss III)
Erebus defeated the American Beetle in a Needs A Gimmick Match
The American Beetle defeated Erebus in an Arm Wrestling Match
Burger Bear w/ the Bear Ranger defeated Hell Monkey w/ Dr. Cube and Dr. Cube’s Posse in a Kaiju Big Battel Twitch-continental Championship Match
Burger Bear & The Bear Ranger defeated Dr. Cube, Hell Monkey, & Dr. Cube’s Posse in a 2-for-1 Groupon Match to become the new Kaiju Big Battel Twitch-continental Champion
No comments yet.