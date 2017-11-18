MPW – 17 November 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Mikey O’Shea to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship in the main event of MPW’s November 17th show in Moorpark. Click for full results from the show.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
November 17, 2017
Millennium Pro Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Brendan Divine over Malkor by DQ
H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Warren O’Sullivan & Hydie) to retain the MPW tag-team championship
Duke Bennett over Danny Divine
Bulletproof wins a battle royal and is the new MPW National Champion
Daniel Moon over El Quetzal
Ray Rosas over Mikey O’Shea to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship
No comments yet.