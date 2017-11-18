MPW – 17 November 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Mikey O’Shea to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship in the main event of MPW’s November 17th show in Moorpark. Click for full results from the show.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

November 17, 2017

Millennium Pro Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Brendan Divine over Malkor by DQ

H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) over Figgy & The Sweetfish (Warren O’Sullivan & Hydie) to retain the MPW tag-team championship

Duke Bennett over Danny Divine

Bulletproof wins a battle royal and is the new MPW National Champion

Daniel Moon over El Quetzal

Ray Rosas over Mikey O’Shea to retain the MPW Heavyweight championship