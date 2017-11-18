Vendetta Pro – 17 November 2017 – Quick Results

Vintage Dragon won the fifth annual Roland Alexander Memorial California Cup Battle Royal in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s November 17th show in Santa Maria. Click for full results.

Vendetta Pro Wrestling

Final Conflict

November 17, 2017

Radisson Hotel

Santa Maria, CA

Ricky Ruffin over Patrick Fitzpatrick

Mike Rayne over Sledge

Honor Society (Sir Samurai & Scoot Robertson) over Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) to win the Apex Pro tag-team championship

Kadin Anthony over Zicky Dice and RJ Cruz to retain the Vendetta Pro Tri-Force championship

The Saviors (Jeckles the Jester, Judah Matthews, T-Lo The Insano, & The Cryptkeeper) over The Conglomerate (Shannon Ballard, Shane Ballard, Alexander G. Bernard, & Rik Luxury)

Vintage Dragon wins the Fifth Annual Roland Alexander Memorial California Cup Battle Royal