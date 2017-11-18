Vendetta Pro – 17 November 2017 – Quick Results

Vintage Dragon won the fifth annual Roland Alexander Memorial California Cup Battle Royal in the main event of Vendetta Pro’s November 17th show in Santa Maria. Click for full results.
Vendetta Pro Wrestling
Final Conflict
November 17, 2017
Radisson Hotel
Santa Maria, CA
Ricky Ruffin over Patrick Fitzpatrick
Mike Rayne over Sledge
Honor Society (Sir Samurai & Scoot Robertson) over Midnight Delight (Billy Blade & Richie Slade) to win the Apex Pro tag-team championship
Kadin Anthony over Zicky Dice and RJ Cruz to retain the Vendetta Pro Tri-Force championship
The Saviors (Jeckles the Jester, Judah Matthews, T-Lo The Insano, & The Cryptkeeper) over The Conglomerate (Shannon Ballard, Shane Ballard, Alexander G. Bernard, & Rik Luxury)
Vintage Dragon wins the Fifth Annual Roland Alexander Memorial California Cup Battle Royal
No comments yet.