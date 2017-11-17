[Update] FCW cancels all upcoming shows and ceases operation

Tomorrow, November 18th’s Finest City Wrestling show, “Bring Da Ruckus“, in Imperial Beach has been officially canceled. As we reported yesterday there had been an issue with the promotion’s ring being stolen and they were unable to secure another ring or recover the one that was taken in time to hold the show.

Just a few minutes ago FCW promoter Gus Parsons sent the following message to talent that was involved on the show:

“I am sorry to inform everyone but I must cancel tomorrow’s show. There’s nothing that can be done to get my ring back in time. Charges have been pressed and that’s where I have to stand for now. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The show was scheduled to have FCW Heavyweight champion Tito Escondido face off against FCW Lightweight champion Eli Everfly in a no-DQ match for the main event along with Douglas James making his return to the promotion to defend the PCW Light Heavyweight title against Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson.

**UPDATE**

FCW promoter Gus Parsons posted on Facebook that all “future FCW shows have been canceled” and that he is “stepping away from wrestling.” The promotion had a show scheduled for December 23rd in Imperial Beach that was set to feature the Southern California return of Thunder Rosa.

Baring any change of heart or new ownership this ends the 8 year run of the promotion that over the last three years became one of the top promotions in Southern California. In 2016 it finished second behind Pro Wrestling Guerrilla for the Southern California Promotion of the Year award, the highest finish for a promotion in San Diego County since 2009.

With the cancelation of tomorrow’s event and the end of the promotion all three of the other San Diego area promotions will be honoring any tickets purchased for November 18th’s FCW show at their events.

SoCal Pro will be running on tomorrow, November 18th and advised that anyone who brings a receipt showing they purchased a ticket to the FCW show will be admitted to SoCal Pro’s show in San Marcos free. Their show starts at 7:00 pm and will be held at their school.

Baja Stars USA will be running at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center on November 18th at 6:30 pm. Any fan who brings proof they purchased a ticket to the November 18th FCW show will be given free admittance to the Baja Stars event.

FIST Combat is offering free admission to their December 8th show at the Kensington Club in San Diego to anyone who purchased tickets to the November 18th FCW show. Their show is ages 21 and up only, and starts at 9:00 pm.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for updates.