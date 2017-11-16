SoCal News & Notes 11/16/2017

Today we have update’s on this weekend’s FCW show, PCW, AWS, RISE, CWFH, FIST Combat, House of Pain, and more. Click for today’s SoCal News & Notes.

—

More than a few people are starting to question whether Saturday, November 18th’s scheduled Finest City Wrestling show in Imperial Beach will actually be taking place. While there has been no indication that the show has been canceled, at least a half dozen people who were scheduled to work on the show in one capacity or another have advised me that they have not heard from the promotion in several days and contact attempts have gone unanswered.

The questions started on Tuesday November 14th when FCW promoter Gus Parson posted on Facebook that “someone stole my ring…” Shortly after he posted that he knew who stole the ring and that the police were being called. This instantly had some people asking how someone would steal an entire wrestling ring. Both posts regarding the ring were then removed from Facebook.

It then started to be claimed by others aware of the situation that the ring was not actually stolen but taken by the rightful owner, who is a student in FCW’s Battle U school, over money owed by the promotion. Several people involved with the show on the 18th then attempted to contact the promoter to see what was going on with no response. At least one wrestler has already pulled out of the show over money owed as well. There has been no comment from the promoter or the promotion since November 14th, and the show has not been promoted at all on social media by the promotion since that date as well. All this has led to speculation among some of the wrestlers involved that the show is going to be canceled, though as of press time no announcement has been made. One wrestler did state he was told the promotion is trying to locate a ring to use.

While the promotion has been largely recognized as having the best wrestling shows in the San Diego region, they have ended up canceling several shows over the last few years due to financial issues. The promotion has always bounced back to continue putting on strong shows however.

I have attempted to contact Gus Parsons for comment and clarification but have not had a response yet. We will update the story once more information is known.

—

Davey Richards is off of Pacific Coast Wrestling’s December 1st show due to knee surgery and will be replaced by ACH. ACH will be facing Mecha Wolf (formerly Mr. 450). This will be ACH’s first Southern California appearance since PWG’s Mystery Vortex IV on December 16, 2016.

—

AWS announced a couple of matches for their March 24th, 2018 anniversary show in South Gate. Announced were B-Boy versus Shane Strickland and Ruby Raze versus Jessica Havok. The match between B-Boy and Strickland is a match both wrestlers had long talked about and have both listed as one of their dream matches. Raze versus Havok was also constantly one of, if not the the most requested matchups by fans to the promotion.

—

Rosy Ogawa, the promoter of the Japanese women’s promotion Stardom, will be in attendance at the December 1st RISE show in South Gate. He will be scouting talent for possibly use on future Stardom tours.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has announced the lineup to their annual “Milestone” show on December 3rd in Port Hueneme. Watts will be challenging Bad Dude Tito Escondido for the Hollywood Heritage title; Ray Rosas and Peter Avalon will meet in a steel cage; Rocky Romero will defend the United Television title against Scorpio Sky; Reno Scum will face PAC3 for the tag-team titles; and Brian Cage will face Jack Swagger among other matches.

—

Brody King will be making his debut with MLW in Orlando, FL on December 7th. He will be facing MVP.

—

House of Pain will be running on Sunday, November 26th at their wrestling school in La Puente at 6:00 pm. Rey Horus will be on the show.

—

FIST Combat announced the card for their final show of the year, “FIST Mania“, on December 8th. Ruby Raze will defend her FIST Combat title against B-Boy in a last man standing match; True Grit is defending the tag-team titles against Reno Scum; Vegan Superman Jacob Diez will face Dirty Ron McDonald; and Jules Winfield will meet Vincent Vega. The show will be held at the Kensington Club in San Diego.

—

The webpoll portion of the first part of the 2017 Southern California match of the year voting will open on December 6th. The second match of the year webpoll will then open on December 12th and the promotion of the year poll will start on December 19th.

—

This week’s shows:

11/17:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Vendetta Pro in Santa Maria, CA

11/18:

Finest City Wrestling presents Bring Da Rukus in Imperial Beach, CA (Maybe)

SoCal Pro in San Marcos, CA

OCCW in Stanton, CA

Baja Stars USA in San Diego, CA

11/19:

Aldebara Wrestling Promotions in Huntington Park, CA

FMLS in Cudahy, CA