Wrestling Pro Wrestling – 16 November 2017 – Quick Results

Eli Everfly defeated Tyler Bateman in the finals of the Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey tournament to win the Wrestle Turkey Championship in the main event of WPW’s November 16th show in South Gate. Click for full results.

Wrestling Pro Wresting

Turkeymania!

November 16, 2017

American Legion #335

South Gate, CA

Rubber Baby & Leather Daddy over Lou PS & Cedric the Postman, The Formage Horsemen (Parm Anderson & Ricotta Flair), and The MewNight Express (Senor Buttons & Osiris Mittens)

Watts over Darwin Finch, Fidel Bravo, The Hobo, and Peter Avalon

Flexy Chino & Sexy Chino over King Desi & Duke the 2nd

Midnight Turkey over Chowmein Charlie

Eli Everfly over Tyler Bateman to win the Wrestling Pro Wrestling Wrestle Turkey Championship

Thanks to Shawn Scoville