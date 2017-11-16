Survivor Series Weekend 2018 to be held in Los Angeles

Earlier today WWE announced that 2018’s Survivor Series Weekend will be taking place in Los Angeles. The weekend will include NXT Takeover on November 17th, Survivor Series on November 18th, Monday Night Raw on November 19th, and Smackdown LIVE on November 20th. All four events will be held at the Staples Center.

This will be the first time that Survivor Series has been held in Southern California, making it the only one of WWE’s four major pay-per-views to have not been held in the region. This will also mark the first time a NXT Takeover has been held on the west coast. The closest a Survivor Series has ever been held to Southern California previously has been in Texas.

Information on ticket on sale dates and travel packages will be announced by WWE in early 2018.

This year’s Survivor Series is taking place this Sunday, November 19th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas and will be available on the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to SocalUncensored.com for further updates and coverage of the event.