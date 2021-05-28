WWE returning to SoCal in August; Monday Night Raw in San Diego

WWE has announced its return to Southern California with its first event in the region in over a year. Monday Night Raw will be taking place at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on August 23. This will be the episode of Monday Night Raw that follows SummerSlam.

The company also announced that SummerSlam will be taking place on Saturday, August 21, from a still undisclosed “summer location.” It has been reported that SummerSlam will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (the home of the Las Vegas Raiders). The SummerSlam venue will be officially revealed during the 2021 Belmont Stakes’ pre-race show on NBC next Saturday, June 5.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw in San Diego go on sale on June 11. SummerSlam tickets will go on sale on June 18.

The Monday Night Raw in San Diego is the first scheduled WWE event in California since February 10, 2020, when Raw was held in Ontario, CA. It will be the first WWE event in San Diego since October 5, 2019, and the first television taping in San Diego since December 10, 2018.