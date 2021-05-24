MPW – 21 May 2021 – Results

Ray Rosas defeated Vinny Wasco to become the number one contender for the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s May 21 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

May 21, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Yuma over Miggy Rose via DQ.

Brendan Divine over Dr. Phil Goode.

Dustin Daniels over Bulletproof.

Barbie Boi over Bucio.

Miggy Rose & Jax Cannon over Johnnie Robbie & Yuma.

Ray Rosas over Vinny Wasco to become the #1 contender for the MPW Championship.