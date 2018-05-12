MPW – 11 May 2018 – Quick Results

Danny Divine won a Gauntlet match to win the MPW Heavyweight title at MPW’s May 11 show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

May 11, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Frankie Frank over B-Minus.

Great Zumba & Dr. Phil Goode over Olijah Friday & Panther Love.

Auntie Hydie over Bulletproof.

Divinity (Jimi Mayhem & Max X) over H.A.T.E (Pinky & Che Cabrera) to win the MPW Tag-Team Titles.

Gauntlet Match

Charlie Mercer over Ray Rosas via DQ.

Malkor over Charlie Mercer.

Daniel Moon over Malkor.

Danny Divine over Daniel Moon to win the MPW Heavyweight Title.