MPW – 24 November 2017 – Quick Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling
November 24, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Bulletproof over Roadblock to retain the MPW National Championship
Ray Rosas over Auntie Hydie
Millennium Cup Series
Daniel Moon vs. Dan Joseph goes to a time limit draw
-Both wrestlers are awarded 1 point
Millennium Cup Series
Brendan Divine vs. Che Cabrera goes to a double count out
-Both wrestlers are awarded 1 point
Millennium Cup Series
Danny Divine over Frankie Frank
-Danny Divine earns 2 points
Duke Bennett over Pinky in a lumberjack match
Millennium Cup Standings:
Pool A
Danny Divine – 2 pts.
Che Cabrera – 1 pt.
Brendan Divine – 1 pt.
Frankie Frank – 0 pts.
Pool B
Daniel Moon – 1 pt.
Dan Joseph – 1 pt.
Ray Rosas – 0 pts.
TBA – 0 pts.
