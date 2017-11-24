MPW – 24 November 2017 – Quick Results

Duke Bennett defeated Pinky in a Lumberjack match in the main event of MPW’s November 24th show in Moorpark. Also on the show the Millennium Cup Series began with the first 3 round robin matches. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

November 24, 2017

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Bulletproof over Roadblock to retain the MPW National Championship

Ray Rosas over Auntie Hydie

Millennium Cup Series

Daniel Moon vs. Dan Joseph goes to a time limit draw

-Both wrestlers are awarded 1 point

Millennium Cup Series

Brendan Divine vs. Che Cabrera goes to a double count out

-Both wrestlers are awarded 1 point

Millennium Cup Series

Danny Divine over Frankie Frank

-Danny Divine earns 2 points

Duke Bennett over Pinky in a lumberjack match

—-

Millennium Cup Standings:

Pool A

Danny Divine – 2 pts.

Che Cabrera – 1 pt.

Brendan Divine – 1 pt.

Frankie Frank – 0 pts.

Pool B

Daniel Moon – 1 pt.

Dan Joseph – 1 pt.

Ray Rosas – 0 pts.

TBA – 0 pts.