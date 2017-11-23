SoCal News & Notes 11/23/2017

A special Thanksgiving edition of News & Notes with updates on Mav Pro, Q Pro, Brewmania, AWS, Baja Stars USA, Lucha Underground, Lucha VaVoom, and more. Plus a Black Friday guide and a listing of all of this week’s wrestling events. Click for today’s update.

—

Maverick Pro has announced more information for their December 23rd “Secret Santa Showdown” in Los Angeles. Nurse Ratchet, Karlee Perez (Catrina on Lucha Underground), Jennifer Thomas, and Katarina Leigh, Kimberly Diamond, and sixth unannounced wrestler will all be taking part in what is being called “The Secret Santa Series.” Jennifer Thomas versus Katarina Leigh is the first announced match of the series. Chris Bey versus Scorpio Sky, Shotzi Blackheart versus Stan Stylez, and Kevin Kross versus Suede Thompson have all been announced for the show as well.

—

Quintessential Pro is scheduled to return on January 13th and will be running at the American legion in Baldwin Park. Adam Thornstowe will be defending his QPro title on the show, but no other talent has been announced. This would be the promotion’s first show since their joint show with AWS on April 29, 2017. Their last stand alone show featured a main event of Adam Thornstowe versus Matt Riddle.

—

The match between Dirty Ron McDonald and Vegan Superman Jacob Diez at December 9th’s Brewmania in Los Angeles has been made a chain match.

—

AWS announced that Shane Strickland is off of their March 24, 2018 show in South Gate. The promotion was informed that Strickland will be exclusive to PCW in Southern California for the time being.

—

Baja Stars USA has announced more the full lineup for their February 18, 2018 second anniversary show in San Diego. They confirmed Penta el Zero M and Rey Fenix will team to face Bestia 666 and Garza Jr in the main event. Also on the show will be Misterioso Jr. versus Blood Eagle, Enigma and Viento versus Black Tauro and Gran Bufalo, Danny Limelight versus Funnybone, Sage Sin versus Chik Tormenta versus Aira, and Thanos and Felino Salvaje versus Efekto and Nightmare Azteca.

—

The Masks, Mats and Mayhem podcast had Lucha Underground executive producer Eric Van Wagenen on their November 14th episode. In the episode he mentioned that they hope to start filming in mid-February and tape through March with episodes to start airing late spring or early summer. He also mentioned that they are looking for a new filming location as the location of the Temple in Boyle Heights is being used. There is a lot more information in the podcast in terms of talent and the relaxing of where talent will be able to work as well. The show constantly is the best source of information on Lucha Underground and worth checking out if you are looking for a real inside look at the promotion.

—

Lucha VaVoom will be holding their annual Valentine’s Day show on February 14th and 15th, 2018 at the Mayan in Los Angeles.

—

Christopher Daniels will be signing at Meltdown Comics in Hollywood tomorrow, November 24th, at 2:30 pm.

—

Joshua Shibata will be the ring announcer for Ground Zero’s debut show on December 23rd in Imperial Beach.

—

There are quite a few wrestling and MMA related Black Friday deals around Southern California this year. Here is a sampling.

-AWS: If you buy any of the merchandise they have listed on their Facebook page before midnight on November 24th they have the following offer: Spend at least $30 and get free shipping, spend at least $45 and get free shipping plus the DVD of your choice, spend $80 or more and you get free shipping plus 2 DVDs. Paypal Paypal.me/awspromotions and note items ordered.

-Brewmania: If you buy any tickets before midnight on November 24th and enter the promo code “BLACKANDBREW” you will get $10 off every ticket for their December 9th show at the Iron Triangle Brewery in Los Angeles.

– COLLARxELBOW: Everything will be 25% off on their site. You can support Mike Draven by using his promo code “AWESOMESUIT”.

-Expo Lucha: Starting at 10:00 am Pacific on November 24th Expo Lucha will have two-day GA expo passes on sale and at a special black Friday price through Monday. These passes include autographs and photo ops, GA tickets to all 4 live events and Expo exclusive swag. Lucha Expo is the first lucha libre expo and convention held outside of Mexico and takes place August 31-September 1, 2018 in Las Vegas.

-Lucha VaVoom: Starting at 9:00 am Pacific on November 24th any tickets purchased for their Valentines shows on February 14th and 15th at the Mayan in Los Angeles will arrive with a special, limited edition gift card (not available anywhere else).

-Maverick Pro: Starting at 8:00 am on November 24th they are selling 3 tickets for $35.00 to their December 23rd show in Los Angeles. Just PayPal to PayPal.me/maverickprowrestling.

-ProWrestlingTees: Everything at ProWrestlingTees.com is 20% off with the promo code “BLACKFRIDAY” until 4:00 pm Pacific on November 27th.

-Rev Gear: Los Angeles based MMA fight gear company Rev Gear is having a sitewide sale with most stuff 40%-70% off. They sell clothing, gloves, and equipment.

-RISE: You can get $10 off tickets to the meet-and-greet with Madusa and Bull Nakano at RISE in South Gate on December 1st with the promo code “TURKEY”.

—

This week’s shows:

11/24:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

11/25:

FMLL at La Tocada Music Festival in Anaheim, CA

11/26:

House of Pain in La Puente, CA